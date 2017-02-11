Philadelphia 76ers: should Joel Embiid be a participant of All-Star weekend?
All-Star weekend is only a week away and the Philadelphia 76ers have three participants in two events during that weekend. However, Joel Embiid is one of those participants, but his injury history may be a concern for the team, especially after he has missed the last few games because of soreness in his leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan 25
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC