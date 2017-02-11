Philadelphia 76ers: should Joel Embii...

Philadelphia 76ers: should Joel Embiid be a participant of All-Star weekend?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

All-Star weekend is only a week away and the Philadelphia 76ers have three participants in two events during that weekend. However, Joel Embiid is one of those participants, but his injury history may be a concern for the team, especially after he has missed the last few games because of soreness in his leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan 25 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
News Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,763,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC