Philadelphia 76ers: Dario Saric Is A ...

Philadelphia 76ers: Dario Saric Is A Perfect Fit

Four double-doubles in five games now for the 22-year-old rookie, and Dario Saric will only get better and better now that Ersan Ilyasova is no longer a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Saric has started the past three games at power forward, going for 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Wizards, 19 points and 15 rebounds against the Knicks and 21 points and seven rebounds against the Warriors.

