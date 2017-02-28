Philadelphia 76ers: Dario Saric Is A Perfect Fit
Four double-doubles in five games now for the 22-year-old rookie, and Dario Saric will only get better and better now that Ersan Ilyasova is no longer a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Saric has started the past three games at power forward, going for 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Wizards, 19 points and 15 rebounds against the Knicks and 21 points and seven rebounds against the Warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC