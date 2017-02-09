Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okaf...

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor still making impact while on trading block: Report

Philadelphia 76ers' Jahlil Okafor drives past Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson and Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. Despite uncertainty surrounding his future with the Philadelphia 76ers because of trade rumors, center Jahlil Okafor is still performing at a high level and Coach Coach Brett Brown has been impressed, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported .

