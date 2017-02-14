Philadelphia 76ers basketball rookie Ben Simmons' chances of a debut this season are diminishing
Last week, coach Brett Brown stated that for Simmons to be ready for game activity, the first overall pick would have to play more than five 5-on-5 games. Asked pregame at the Spectrum Center whether Simmons would start playing some more and get to the 5-on-5 area, Brown didn't hesitate with his answer about the rookie who fractured his foot on the last day of training camp on September 30. Frustrating times: Ben Simmons, pictured with Jahlil Okafor prior to an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in December.
