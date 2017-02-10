Phil Jackson makes peace offering for 'misunderstood' tweet

LA Clippers' Austin Rivers defends New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. . FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony looks on during a break in an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.