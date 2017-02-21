Party at JIBTA's House
Whether you believe that Jah Is Best Talent All-Time, or Jah Is Barely Tolerable Anymore, or JalapeA o Is Better Than Avocado, or Joking Is Better Than Arguing, you have to respect JIBTA's willingness to engage in near constant Fanpost trench warfare in support of Jahlil Okafor's Sixers career. Other Prokafors have fallen by the wayside, but JIBTA has stuck to his beliefs and continues to support his guy.
