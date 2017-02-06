Pacers shake down Thunder with 2nd-ha...

Pacers shake down Thunder with 2nd-half comeback

4 hrs ago

Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jeff Teague scored 17 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 93-90 on Monday night. Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 27 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his 26th triple-double this season.

Chicago, IL

