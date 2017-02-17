Pacers drop to Wizards in sixth straight loss 111-98
A quick start from the Washington Wizards put the Indiana Pacers in the rearview mirror all night, as the Pacers extend their season long losing streak to six games. The Wizards started hot from three point range, hitting six in the first five and a half minutes to build a 20-8 advantage.
