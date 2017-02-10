NBA urges its teams to avoid Twitter wars

At left, in a Jan. 16, 2016, file photo, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. At right, in a Dec. 16, 2016, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons warms up before an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.