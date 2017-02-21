NBA trade deadline passes without major blockbuster
In the biggest deal of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers sent center Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round draft pick. The Chicago Bulls sent Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott, and a second-round draft pick, to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Anthony Morrow, Cam Payne and Joffrey Lauvergne.
