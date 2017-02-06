NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Winning Battle Of Wills
Since the Philadelphia 76ers ended the 2015-2016 NBA Season, every NBA team knew the 76ers would eventually need to trade a center. But as trade talks with New Orleans heats up, it is the Philadelphia 76ers who emerge from this waiting game with the advantage.
