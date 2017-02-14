NBA party over there, where? Not in C...

NBA party over there, where? Not in Charlotte this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

People pass by the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Charlotte won't be a ghost town this weekend, but it sure won't be buzzing like many had hoped when the NBA awarded the city the 2017 All-Star game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan 25 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
News Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC