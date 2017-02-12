NBA: Durant has last laugh for Golden State, Dellavedova and Thon Maker help Bucks bounce back
Kevin Durant rubbed salt in the wounds of once-adoring fans who booed his every touch as he scored 34 points in his NBA return to Oklahoma City. Durant had the last say as he led Golden State Warriors to a 130-114 thrashing of his former team Oklahoma Thunder on Saturday.
