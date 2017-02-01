NBA All-Star Game 2017: Joel Embiid T...

NBA All-Star Game 2017: Joel Embiid To Participate In Skills Challenge

The Rising Stars Challenge won't be the only event to feature Joel Embiid during the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend. The Sixers' star center will also participate in the Skills Competition, according to an official announcement from the league.

