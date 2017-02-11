Melbourne United out of NBL top four ...

Melbourne United out of NBL top four and facing a review

While Melbourne's NBA-inspired entertainment is running on Sunday and their tireless staff are tending to another sellout Hisense Arena crowd, the basketball judges will look at one disappointing figure. The first season saw the team fall down the standings; last year they finished on top then were bounced out by fourth-placed New Zealand Breakers; this season they fell short by a win and with some injuries.

