Mavericks lean on depth to top 76ers

17 hrs ago

Seth Curry scored 22 points, Salah Mejri had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-95 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games. Mejri played 21 minutes at center with Andrew Bogut out of action and helped Dallas -- the NBA's worst-rebounding team -- set a season-high for boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

