LibertyBallers 2017 Mock Trade Deadline SETUP Thread
If you've been around LibertyBallers long enough, you probably know the deal; it's that time of the year again: the community trade deadline! This is an exercise in which users pick the team they want and effectively become the GM of that team: they will negotiate trades with all other GM's and simulate a [more fun than realistic] trade deadline! We will be abiding by the NBA's CBA save for the rule which prevents players being traded in a package deal after he has already been recently traded. Keep track of your salaries; I will be checking along the way and I will reserve the right to veto trades based on these guidelines.
