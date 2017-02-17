Joel Embiid and 'The Process' That Could Turn Philadelphia 76ers Into Winners

The Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex is in Camden, New Jersey, the most dangerous city in America and a place to avoid after dark - and during the day, for that matter, according to my Uber driver, Lloyd. With $86 million worth of steel and glass and shine, the 125,000-square-foot complex boasts brilliant views of the Philadelphia skyline and serves Essentia bottled water that is balanced precisely at a PH level of 9.5, purportedly for "optimal rehydration."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.