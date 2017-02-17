Joel Embiid and 'The Process' That Co...

Joel Embiid and 'The Process' That Could Turn Philadelphia 76ers Into Winners

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

The Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex is in Camden, New Jersey, the most dangerous city in America and a place to avoid after dark - and during the day, for that matter, according to my Uber driver, Lloyd. With $86 million worth of steel and glass and shine, the 125,000-square-foot complex boasts brilliant views of the Philadelphia skyline and serves Essentia bottled water that is balanced precisely at a PH level of 9.5, purportedly for "optimal rehydration."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan 25 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
News Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC