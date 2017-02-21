Injured former LSU star Ben Simmons won't play this year for the 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers say No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the season because his surgically repaired right foot hasn't healed as quickly as expected.
