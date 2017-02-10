Iman Shumpert out vs. Nuggets, DeAndr...

Iman Shumpert out vs. Nuggets, DeAndre Liggins starts at shooting guard

Iman Shumpert will miss his third consecutive game Saturday as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Denver Nuggets , Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said during his pregame availability. Lue also said he wasn't sure if Shumpert would be out until after the All-Star break.

