Hawks acquire Ersan Ilyasova from 76ers for Tiago Splitter

The Atlanta Hawks have received scoring help for their playoff push by acquiring forward Ersan Ilyasova from the Philadelphia 76ers for center Tiago Splitter and draft picks Hawks acquire Ersan Ilyasova from 76ers for Tiago Splitter The Atlanta Hawks have received scoring help for their playoff push by acquiring forward Ersan Ilyasova from the Philadelphia 76ers for center Tiago Splitter and draft picks Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lxltAY ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks have received scoring help for their playoff push by acquiring forward Ersan Ilyasova from the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers announced Wednesday night they got center Tiago Splitter and a protected second-round draft pick from Atlanta.

