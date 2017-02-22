Hawks acquire Ersan Ilyasova from 76ers for Tiago Splitter
The Atlanta Hawks have received scoring help for their playoff push by acquiring forward Ersan Ilyasova from the Philadelphia 76ers for center Tiago Splitter and draft picks. The 76ers announced Wednesday night they got center Tiago Splitter and a protected second-round draft pick from Atlanta.
