George stays with Pacers but wanted input on trade talks
Paul George finished practice Thursday by laughing, joking and slapping hands with the same teammates he's played with all season. After almost a week of speculation about George's future, the Pacers decided to stand pat at the trade deadline.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan 25
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
