Former Wolverine Glenn Robinson III wins NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Indiana pacers Glenn Robinson III slam dunks over teammate Paul George as he participates in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Robinson, a member of the Indiana Pacers, defeated Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns by a score of 94-87 in the final round of the competition on Saturday night, as part of the NBA's All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

