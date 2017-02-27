Despite cold Curry, Durant and Warriors beat 76ers 119-108

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, pats Stephen Curry, right on the head after he misses the lay-up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. = less Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, pats Stephen Curry, right on the head after he misses the lay-up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, ... more Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Anderson, left, tries to defend the shot attempt by Golden State Warriors' David West, right, but will draw the foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.