Despite cold Curry, Durant and Warriors beat 76ers 119-108
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, pats Stephen Curry, right on the head after he misses the lay-up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. = less Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, pats Stephen Curry, right on the head after he misses the lay-up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, ... more Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Anderson, left, tries to defend the shot attempt by Golden State Warriors' David West, right, but will draw the foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
