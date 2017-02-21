Bulls take advantage of James' absenc...

Bulls take advantage of James' absence, beat Cavs 117-99

15 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Dwyane Wade scored 20 points and Jimmy Butler recorded a triple-double, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 117-99 victory Saturday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who played without LeBron James. James missed the game with an illness, and Cleveland struggled as it often does when the four-time MVP doesn't play.

