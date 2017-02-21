Boston Celtics trade rumors: Philadelphia 76ers targeted Avery Bradley, but no traction
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley is understandably a desirable player to multiple teams around the NBA, but the Celtics' asking price for him won't be cheap. One team that reportedly failed to gain any traction in a deal for Bradley before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday was the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Yahoo! Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski.
