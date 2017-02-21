Boston Celtics trade rumors: Philadel...

Boston Celtics trade rumors: Philadelphia 76ers targeted Avery Bradley, but no traction

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley is understandably a desirable player to multiple teams around the NBA, but the Celtics' asking price for him won't be cheap. One team that reportedly failed to gain any traction in a deal for Bradley before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday was the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Yahoo! Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan 25 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC