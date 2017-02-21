Barnes, Nowitzki lead Mavericks past Pelicans 96-83

Nowitzki had 18 points and nine rebounds and Harrison Barnes scored 19 as the Dallas Mavericks won in Nerlens Noel's debut with the team, 96-83 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Noel, acquired at the trade deadline from Philadelphia, finished with nine points and 10 rebounds while playing steady defense against Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in the low post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.