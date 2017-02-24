Andrew Bogut traded to Philadelphia 76ers, may become NBA free agent
Andrew Bogut's NBA future remains up in the air with the Australian centre reportedly seeking to be a free agent after he was moved from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers in a multi-player trade. Bogut may have Australian links with rookie Ben Simmons and former NBL and Boomers coach Brett Brown at the 76ers, but the veteran from Melbourne reportedly wants to be free to entertain offers from other NBA teams.
