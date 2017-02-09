Aaron Gordon out tonight, could miss ...

Aaron Gordon out tonight, could miss dunk contest if pain persists

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Aaron Gordon hopes his foot injury will improve in time for him to compete in the All-Star dunk contest on Feb. 18 Aaron Gordon hopes his foot injury will improve in time for him to compete in the All-Star dunk contest on Feb. 18 Aaron Gordon 's right-foot bone bruise will prevent him from playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers and could force him to withdraw from the All-Star dunk contest on Feb. 18 if the injury doesn't heal as quickly as Gordon and team officials hope it will heal. Asked if he's concerned that the bone bruise will keep him out of the dunk contest, Gordon answered, "Maybe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan 25 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
News Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC