Aaron Gordon out tonight, could miss dunk contest if pain persists

Aaron Gordon hopes his foot injury will improve in time for him to compete in the All-Star dunk contest on Feb. 18 Aaron Gordon hopes his foot injury will improve in time for him to compete in the All-Star dunk contest on Feb. 18 Aaron Gordon 's right-foot bone bruise will prevent him from playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers and could force him to withdraw from the All-Star dunk contest on Feb. 18 if the injury doesn't heal as quickly as Gordon and team officials hope it will heal. Asked if he's concerned that the bone bruise will keep him out of the dunk contest, Gordon answered, "Maybe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.