76ers unveil statue honoring HOF guard Hal Greer

With his wife Mayme, and family members, NBA champion and Sixers legend Hal Greer was honored with a statue at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden Saturday February 11, 2017. Hal Greer, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Syracuse Nationals/76ers franchise during a Hall of Fame career, earned yet another accolade when the Sixers unveiled a statue in his honor on Saturday at their practice facility in Camden.

