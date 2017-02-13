76ers 'a little bit' disappointed in Joel Embiid's...

76ers 'a little bit' disappointed in ...

Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said before Saturday's game against the Heat that it was "a little bit" disappointing that injured center Joel Embiid elected to hop onstage and dance at Friday's Meek Mill concert in the Wells Fargo Center. "It's not the best thing to see when you wake up on Saturday morning and find out that was the case because I know the reaction," Colangelo said of the video that surfaced of Embiid dancing, shirtless, at the show.

