Your 2018 Philadelphia 76ers

Currently we have the 6th best lottery odds In the month of January, the 76ers are 7-3 with the league's best defensive rating over those 10 games The historic emergence of one Joel Hans Embiid. Averaging 25 minutes a game, with a stat line of 19.8ppg, 7.8rpg, and 2.5 bpg .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.