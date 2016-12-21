Wolves-Philadelphia game preview

Preview: Coming off a disappointing loss to a Portland team that had won only two of its previous 11 games, the Timberwolves face a 76ers team that was tied with Brooklyn for the worst record in the league entering Monday. The Wolves lost another double-figure lead vs. Portland, dropping them to 9-11 in games when they build a lead of 10 points or more.

