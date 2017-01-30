Without Embiid, 76ers upset Griffin and Clippers, 121-110

M. Night Shyamalan could not have scripted a twist ending from his courtside seat as implausible as this one: The 76ers pulled off a stunner over the 30-win Clippers without injured center Joel Embiid. The Sixers rallied from 19 points down and proved yet again they are now a team trying to win games instead of tank seasons.

