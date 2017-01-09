Will the Miami Heat lose Briante Weber? Point guard has Monday tryout with Philadelphia 76ers
The point guard has played impressive basketball with the Heat's D-League affiliate ever since and will get another opportunity to earn a spot in the NBA this week. Weber is scheduled for a Monday tryout with the Philadelphia 76ers.
