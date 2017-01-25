Who should the Philadelphia 76ers target in the upcoming draft?
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the up and up due to the emergence of potential all-star Joel Embiid . Embiid, one of the many products of the now famous "Process," has flipped the Sixers right side up in just one half of one season.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
