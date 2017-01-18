Who Joins Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons In Backcourt?

Is the cat out of the bag? Will Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons join the team on January 27? If so, who joins Ben Simmons in the backcourt? The Philadelphia 76ers are hot right now, and a little askew from center. You see, this team has had the benefit of no more than 13 healthy players seemingly at a time, and yet the team is hotter right now that it has been for three years.

