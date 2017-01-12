Wassup in Westchester: The 76ers organization keeps beating Knicks teams at the buzzer
On Thursday, the New York Knicks lost at the buzzer to their division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers. Saturday it was the wee baby Westchester Knicks who gave up the lead with seconds left to the 76ers D-League affiliate, the Delaware 87ers.
