Wade's 30 points, key steals lead Bulls over Kings, 102-99

Dwyane Wade had 30 points and two key steals in the final minute, Jimmy Butler added 23 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 42-point performance by DeMarcus Cousins for a 102-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Wade, who had 13 points in the fourth quarter, snapped a 99-all tie by making a free throw with 14 seconds left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.