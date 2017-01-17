Trail Blazers suffer disappointing loss to Philadelphia 76ers, 93-92: Game rewind
Robert Covington hit a three-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining and Mason Plumlee's layup attempt was too strong off the backboard as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied late to beat the Blazers 93-92 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. In a season filled with perplexing losses and underwhelming performances, the loss in Philadelphia likely comes in near the top.
