Top StoryCeltics use big 2nd half, hold off scrappy 76ers 110-106
Avery Bradley had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106 on Friday night. Isaiah Thomas added 24 points, and Al Horford scored 14 of his 19 points in the final period.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec 8
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
