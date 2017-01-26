Thunder In Cleveland For A Matchup With The Reigning Champs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Thunder will be back in action on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when they take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on ABC. After dropping two straight games to the Clippers and Warriors, the Thunder has reeled off wins over the Jazz, Pelicans and Mavericks over the past week and look to make it four in a row against the Cavaliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.