There's now a Raise The Cat t-shirt for 76ers fans, and it's a fundraiser for PhillyPaws
The Raise The Cat t-shirt that is being sold as a charity fundraiser for PhillyPaws, inspired by 76ers rookie Ben Simmons' Instagram photos of himself with his cat. At this point, most 76ers fans know about the Raise The Cat thing after wins .
