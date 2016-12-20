The ups and downs of the Denver Nugge...

The ups and downs of the Denver Nuggets, with Chad Andrus

In today's episode, Chad Andrus joins me to talk about what went wrong in the awful loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Then he shares his thoughts on just how promising this team is and what things have to happen over the next several months and years in order for the team to take the next steps.

