The Dario Diaries Vol. 6: A More Perfect Point Forward

When the 76ers hired Brett Brown back in the summer of 2013, a time which seems several lifetimes ago at this stage of The Process, he was part of an offseason hiring spree that saw two coaches poached from Gregg Popovich's staff in San Antonio: Brown headed to Philadelphia and the Atlanta Hawks hired Mike Budenholzer. Popoivch headed a Spurs offensive system, one which led the team to a NBA Finals appearance earlier that summer and a championship the following one, predicated on ball movement, sharp passing and outside shooting.

