The 76ers Rookies are Playing Like Vets
The Philadelphia 76ers have three rookies who are playing well beyond their years. Have you ever seen anything like it in franchise history? Philadelphia 76ers rookies Joel Embiid , Dario Saric , and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have only played about a half of one NBA season, but their instincts on the court may tell you otherwise; and isn't it ironic that the first overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft hasn't played one regular-season minute yet and this is still a thing? If you were to tell a friend or coworker that Joel Embiid had the ability to turn into a great NBA player, responses you'd receive, while surrounded by a load of "yeah but" would be fairly consistent.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan 25
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
