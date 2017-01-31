The 76ers Rookies are Playing Like Vets

The Philadelphia 76ers have three rookies who are playing well beyond their years. Have you ever seen anything like it in franchise history? Philadelphia 76ers rookies Joel Embiid , Dario Saric , and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have only played about a half of one NBA season, but their instincts on the court may tell you otherwise; and isn't it ironic that the first overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft hasn't played one regular-season minute yet and this is still a thing? If you were to tell a friend or coworker that Joel Embiid had the ability to turn into a great NBA player, responses you'd receive, while surrounded by a load of "yeah but" would be fairly consistent.

