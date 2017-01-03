Sixers recall Richaun Holmes
John Wall of the Wizards loses the ball against Richaun Holmes of the Sixers in the first quarter on Nov.16, 2016. The 76ers recalled Richaun Holmes from the Delaware 87ers Thursday morning.
