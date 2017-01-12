Sixers-Hornets preview: Can Joel Embiid, Sixers win three straight?
Fresh off one of the most exciting Sixers wins in years, Joel Embiid and the gang are on the verge of the first three-game streak since the Michael Carter-Williams era. To get over the hump, they'll have to navigate past a Charlotte Hornets team sputtering through the NBA's winter doldrums.
