Pre-game news & notes: Embiid to play through flu, Nogueira sits, Patterson questionable
Fresh off an entire day at Hershey Centre for the D-League Showcase, I'm back on-desk as the Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back. Kyle Lowry simply doesn't lose in Philadelphia, which is probably part of the reason the Raptors opted to rest him Tuesday instead of Wednesday.
