Rajon Rondo plans on talking to Bulls GM about benching, future in Chicago
The Bulls point guard was benched in the second half of Friday's 111-101 loss to the Indiana Pacers and then didn't play a single second in Chicago's 116-96 loss to the Bucks on Saturday. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has been pretty transparent about the move and has even talked to Rondo about it.
